$0.52 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 79.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

