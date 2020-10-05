Analyzing Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and Global Payment Technologies (NYSE:GPTX)

Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Payment Technologies and Diebold Nixdorf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Diebold Nixdorf 0 2 1 0 2.33

Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.78%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and Diebold Nixdorf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diebold Nixdorf $4.41 billion 0.14 -$341.30 million ($0.14) -58.00

Global Payment Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diebold Nixdorf.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and Diebold Nixdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A Diebold Nixdorf -6.82% -5.88% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats Global Payment Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. This segment also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; and first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance and on-demand, and managed and outsourcing services. The Retail segment offers DN Vynamic software suite; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; and banknote and coin processing systems, as well as retail customer's product-related services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

