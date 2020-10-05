Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Graco posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 760.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Graco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 24.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 31.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $62.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

