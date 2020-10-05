Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.39. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $184.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.47 and a 1 year high of $207.43. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

