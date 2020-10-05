Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.87) and the highest is ($2.28). Copa reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 213.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($5.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($4.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. Barclays cut Copa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 31,015.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

