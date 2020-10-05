Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.61. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340,720 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 624,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 258,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

