$1.21 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.16. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

EXR stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $117.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

