T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.38. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

