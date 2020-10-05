Analysts Expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. State Street posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $82,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

