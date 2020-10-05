-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Profound Medicl posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Profound Medicl in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Profound Medicl has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Profound Medicl by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

