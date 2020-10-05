-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Profound Medicl posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Profound Medicl in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Profound Medicl has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Profound Medicl by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect State Street Corp to Announce $1.44 EPS
Analysts Expect State Street Corp to Announce $1.44 EPS
-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medicl This Quarter
-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medicl This Quarter
$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg This Quarter
$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg This Quarter
JUST Stablecoin Trading 0.1% Lower This Week
JUST Stablecoin Trading 0.1% Lower This Week
Kellogg Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion
Kellogg Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion
Hydro Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $255,895.00
Hydro Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $255,895.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report