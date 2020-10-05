$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of K opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 574,167 shares of company stock worth $38,505,645. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

