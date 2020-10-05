Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE:K opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,167 shares of company stock worth $38,505,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

