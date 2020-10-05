Hydro Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $255,895.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Bgogo and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $255,895.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.19 or 0.05089944 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032925 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.