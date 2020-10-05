PAYCENT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 57.3% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $140,165.94 and $5.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00264500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.01515417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166395 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.