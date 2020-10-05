South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.48. South State reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.