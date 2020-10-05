South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.48. South State reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

South State Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share
South State Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Shopify
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Shopify
Select Energy Services & Nine Energy Service Financial Contrast
Select Energy Services & Nine Energy Service Financial Contrast
IZE Trading 5.3% Higher This Week
IZE Trading 5.3% Higher This Week
Reviewing Ashford and Its Peers
Reviewing Ashford and Its Peers
Comparing Sohu.com & Upwork
Comparing Sohu.com & Upwork


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report