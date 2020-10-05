Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,013.32.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,028.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.84, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $982.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.14. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

