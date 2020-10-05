Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,013.32.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,028.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.84, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $982.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.14. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
