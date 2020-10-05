Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Financial Contrast

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $1.29 billion 0.31 $2.78 million $0.17 22.94 Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.04 -$217.75 million $0.32 3.63

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Select Energy Services and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 1 4 3 0 2.25 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $6.29, indicating a potential upside of 61.17%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services -30.21% 0.78% 0.64% Nine Energy Service -100.20% -24.16% -9.53%

Volatility and Risk

Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. This segment serves integrated oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, field and well, and sand-hauling and fluid-logistics services. It also offers ater transfer, fluid hauling, containment, and other rental services. This segment serves oil and natural gas operators. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

