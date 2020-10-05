Comparing Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sohu.com alerts:

42.9% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sohu.com and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.42 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -6.13 Upwork $300.56 million 7.54 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -125.60

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -7.66% -4.15% -1.89% Upwork -8.91% -11.18% -6.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sohu.com and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Upwork 0 3 5 0 2.63

Sohu.com presently has a consensus price target of $21.65, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.15%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Upwork.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.