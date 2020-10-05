Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce sales of $39.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.46 million and the highest is $63.29 million. Copa posted sales of $708.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $857.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $793.20 million to $932.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 31,015.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

