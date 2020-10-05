Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $79.67 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 173.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares in the company, valued at $58,823,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $14,314,743. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

