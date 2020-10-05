Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ES. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.05 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

