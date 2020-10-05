Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ES. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.
NYSE:ES opened at $87.05 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.
In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.