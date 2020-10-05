BoostCoin (BOST) Price Down 1.8% This Week

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,403.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003891 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000895 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031805 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

