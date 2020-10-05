BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005276 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $517,051.13 and $63,553.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,691.63 or 1.00034019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,840 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

