Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $79.28 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009435 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Radar Relay, OasisDEX and Bancor Network. Dai has a total market cap of $866.59 million and $79.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.01516028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00165930 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 859,846,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,373,251 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, YoBit, Gatecoin, Bibox, Ethfinex and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

