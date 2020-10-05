ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $352,102.47 and $707.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.