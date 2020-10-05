ShowHand Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ShowHand has a market cap of $13,076.70 and approximately $281.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.01516028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00165930 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

