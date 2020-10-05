ZrCoin (ZRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $131,325.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00006654 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $131,325.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.01516028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00165930 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

