Bitblocks Price Up 13.3% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $397,691.93 and approximately $394.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,691.63 or 1.00034019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 248,068,421 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

