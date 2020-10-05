TurtleNetwork (TN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,331.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $3,331.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00592477 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.02012246 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001729 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000608 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023401 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

