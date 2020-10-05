DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 83.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $32,256.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.01516028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00165930 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.