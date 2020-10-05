YEE (YEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,096.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. YEE has a market cap of $2.22 million and $132,096.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, CoinTiger and OKEx. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.32 or 0.05120853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032931 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, ABCC, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

