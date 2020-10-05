DAD Chain (DAD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.32 or 0.05120853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032931 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

