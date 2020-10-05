Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $321,067.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

