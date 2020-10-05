$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.50. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

TPX opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.