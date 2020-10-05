-$0.14 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 0.58. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

