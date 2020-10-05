Analysts Expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $1.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.63. Icon posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.13. Icon has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $199.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 1.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after acquiring an additional 125,829 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Icon by 93,821.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Icon by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,347,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Icon by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

