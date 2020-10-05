Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

KRC stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after acquiring an additional 803,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 38.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc This Quarter
$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc This Quarter
-$0.14 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. This Quarter
-$0.14 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. This Quarter
Analysts Expect Icon Plc to Post $1.54 EPS
Analysts Expect Icon Plc to Post $1.54 EPS
Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Upgraded at Northland Securities
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Upgraded at Northland Securities
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $18.00
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $18.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report