Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

KRC stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after acquiring an additional 803,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 38.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

