Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $902.31 million, a P/E ratio of 211.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $381,317. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

