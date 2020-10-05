Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $15.20 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $948.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

