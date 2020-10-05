Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.13. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.15.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

