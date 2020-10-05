Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by BofA Securities from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.15.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $222.67 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $226.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.