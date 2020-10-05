TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

