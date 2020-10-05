$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.87. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AptarGroup by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.