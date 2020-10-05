RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.93. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after purchasing an additional 191,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after buying an additional 111,051 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 827.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROLL opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.96.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

