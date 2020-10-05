Morgan Stanley Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $174.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.38.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

