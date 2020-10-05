Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 86,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 19.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

