Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ventas were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,090,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.