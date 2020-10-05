Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.85). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 304.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($8.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($7.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

SAVE opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

