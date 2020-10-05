Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

