Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

